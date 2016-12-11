Karl WeiglBorn 6 February 1881. Died 11 August 1949
Karl Weigl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1881-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2334a75-6db2-4e26-833f-8ab29a6b3e8f
Karl Weigl Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Ignaz Weigl (6 February 1881 – 11 August 1949) was an Austrian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Weigl Tracks
Sort by
Five Songs for Soprano and String Quartet
Karl Weigl
Five Songs for Soprano and String Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db73t.jpglink
Five Songs for Soprano and String Quartet
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist