Laurindo AlmeidaBorn 2 September 1917. Died 26 July 1995
Laurindo Almeida
1917-09-02
Laurindo Almeida Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurindo Almeida (September 2, 1917 – July 26, 1995) was a Brazilian virtuoso guitarist and composer who made many recordings of enduring impact in classical, jazz and Latin genres. He is widely credited, with fellow artist Bud Shank, for creating the fusion of Latin and jazz which came to be known as the bossa nova. Almeida was the first artist to receive Grammy Awards for both classical and jazz performances. His discography encompasses more than a hundred recordings over five decades.
Laurindo Almeida Tracks
Fugue in A minor, BWV.947
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Girl From Ipanema / Manha De Carnaval
Laurindo Almeida
Cello-logy
Laurindo Almeida
Menina Moca (Young Lady)
Jose Paul, Luis Parga, Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida, Steve Kuhn, George Duvivier & Dave Bailey
Desafinado
Laurindo Almeida
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Laurindo Almeida
Capricho arabe
Laurindo Almeida
