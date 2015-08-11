Lluís LlachBorn 7 May 1948
Lluís Llach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c231e5c5-2191-460a-80e0-602a6b519538
Lluís Llach Biography (Wikipedia)
Lluís Llach i Grande (born 7 May 1948) is a Spanish composer and singer-songwriter. He has been a member of the Catalan Parliament since September, 2015 until January 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lluís Llach Tracks
Sort by
L'Estaca
Lluís Llach
L'Estaca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Estaca
Last played on
Lluís Llach Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist