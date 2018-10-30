Future Prophecies are Richard Animashaun Thomas and Tony Anthun, a drum and bass duo from Norway. Between 1999 and 2006, they released over twenty singles on various labels, including Dj Fresh & Adam F´s label Breakbeat Kaos, Rob Playford´s Moving Shadow, and Teebee's influential Subtitles Recordings. In 2005, they released their first album, Warlords Rising, on Subtitles Ivinyl only) & Beatservice, and a mix album of their singles catalog, Raw, on Outbreak.

Their live performances combine deejaying with drums, saxophone, and other live instrumentation (called hybrid session).