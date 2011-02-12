Nic Chagall (born Claus Terhoeven; 10 November 1972 in Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany[citation needed]) is a German trance music producer and DJ best known for being one half of the German trance duo Cosmic Gate. He also co-founded Essential Cuts Studio in Duisburg, Germany in 1999, now better known as E-CUTZ, where he also works with Erich Schmeier (a.k.a. DJ Errik) and Andre Wevers (a.k.a. DJ Wave) and also has his own radio show, "Get The Kicks" on Afterhours.FM.