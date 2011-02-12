Nic ChagallBorn 10 November 1972
Nic Chagall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c22ee5d9-f64f-4c55-9ddb-d1e0e431ef1e
Nic Chagall Biography (Wikipedia)
Nic Chagall (born Claus Terhoeven; 10 November 1972 in Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany[citation needed]) is a German trance music producer and DJ best known for being one half of the German trance duo Cosmic Gate. He also co-founded Essential Cuts Studio in Duisburg, Germany in 1999, now better known as E-CUTZ, where he also works with Erich Schmeier (a.k.a. DJ Errik) and Andre Wevers (a.k.a. DJ Wave) and also has his own radio show, "Get The Kicks" on Afterhours.FM.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nic Chagall Tracks
Sort by
Monday Bar (TE ReEdit)
Nic Chagall
Monday Bar (TE ReEdit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monday Bar (TE ReEdit)
Last played on
Nic Chagall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist