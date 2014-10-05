Carol WelsmanBorn 29 September 1960
Carol Welsman
1960-09-29
Carol Welsman Biography
Carol Welsman (born September 29, 1960) is a Canadian jazz vocalist and pianist. She is the granddaughter of the founder and first conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra Frank Welsman and the sister of composer John Welsman. She has been nominated six times for the Juno Award, Canada's equivalent to the Grammy.
