Adrian James "A.J." Croce (born September 28, 1971 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania) is an American singer-songwriter. He is the son of singer-songwriters Jim Croce and Ingrid Croce.
24
Feb
2019
A.J. Croce
100 Club, London, UK
