SailorBritish pop group. Formed 1973
Sailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c219ec10-39c9-4ef9-9169-2d9bd01a1519
Sailor Biography (Wikipedia)
Sailor are a British pop group, best known in the 1970s for their hit singles "A Glass of Champagne" and "Girls, Girls, Girls", written by the group's lead singer and 12-string guitar player, Georg Kajanus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sailor Tracks
Sort by
Glass Of Champagne
Sailor
Glass Of Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glass Of Champagne
Last played on
Girls Girls Girls
Sailor
Girls Girls Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Girls Girls
Last played on
Sailor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist