Aline is a French musical pop rock band formed in 2009 as Young Michelin. But the band had to change their name after the tire company Michelin demanded the change. Originally the band was made of 5 musicians based in Marseille, namely lead singer and rhythm guitarist Romain Guerret, lead guitarist Arnaud Pilard, bass player Romain Leiris, drummer Vincent Pedretti and keyboard player Laurent Maudoux. When Maudoux left in 2011, he was not replaced, rendering it a four-member band.

Prior to Young Michelin, Romain Guerret had another music project named Dondolo and had released two albums (Dondolisme in 2007 and Une vie de plaisir dans un monde nouveau, whose release was postponed to 2010).

But by 2009, Guerret had started the Young Michelin project with a number of releases. It also found great reception, and in 2009 their first digital single as Young Michelin ("Je suis fatigué" / "Les Copains") earned them the top award at "CQFD: Ceux qu'il faut découvrir" organized by Les Inrockuptibles. They also released a vinyl EP in 2010 made up of 4 songs ("Je suis fatigué" / "Elle m'oubliera" / "Obscène" / "Teen Whistle") on La Bulle Sonore label.