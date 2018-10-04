Redinho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023knsg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c213a6be-4194-440d-a13c-dba56d317921
Redinho Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Calvert, better known by his stage name Redinho, is a producer, songwriter, vocalist and live performer from London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Redinho Tracks
Sort by
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
Redinho
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
Last played on
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
Redinho
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Mmm Mmm (feat. Vula)
Last played on
Sharp Shooter
Redinho
Sharp Shooter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Sharp Shooter
Last played on
Stay Together
Redinho
Stay Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv717.jpglink
Stay Together
Last played on
Playing With Fire
Redinho
Playing With Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Playing With Fire
Last played on
Ruthless
Redinho
Ruthless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Ruthless
Lips
Redinho
Lips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Lips
152
Redinho
152
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
152
Lost (feat. Redinho)
Rustie
Lost (feat. Redinho)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br64j.jpglink
Lost (feat. Redinho)
Last played on
Get You Off My Mind (feat. Brendan Reilly)
Redinho
Get You Off My Mind (feat. Brendan Reilly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033phdm.jpglink
Get You Off My Mind (feat. Brendan Reilly)
Last played on
Searching (Jazzuelle Darkside Dub)
Fred Everything
Searching (Jazzuelle Darkside Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching (Jazzuelle Darkside Dub)
Last played on
Stinger
Redinho
Stinger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Stinger
Last played on
Get You Off My Mind
Redinho
Get You Off My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023knsg.jpglink
Redinho Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist