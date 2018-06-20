Susan DunnBorn 23 July 1954
Susan Dunn
1954-07-23
Susan Dunn Tracks
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Gustav Mahler
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1992
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-17T00:39:09
17
Jul
1992
