Dominic Wynn Woods (born June 20, 1992), better known by his stage name Sage the Gemini, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Fairfield, California. He is a member of The HBK Gang. He is known for his single "Gas Pedal" featuring Iamsu!, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album Remember Me was released in March 2014. His sophomore album Bachelor Party have received multiple delays.