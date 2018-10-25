Sage the GeminiBorn 20 June 1992
Sage the Gemini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c211af3d-65e0-46a7-ac49-6c84837a0d16
Sage the Gemini Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Wynn Woods (born June 20, 1992), better known by his stage name Sage the Gemini, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Fairfield, California. He is a member of The HBK Gang. He is known for his single "Gas Pedal" featuring Iamsu!, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album Remember Me was released in March 2014. His sophomore album Bachelor Party have received multiple delays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sage the Gemini Tracks
Sort by
Red Nose
Sage the Gemini
Red Nose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mfpnl.jpglink
Red Nose
Last played on
No Exes
Sage the Gemini
No Exes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buss It (feat. Chris Brown)
Sage the Gemini
Buss It (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq43q.jpglink
Buss It (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Gas Pedal
Sage the Gemini
Gas Pedal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w9s2d.jpglink
Gas Pedal
Last played on
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
TCTS
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xwzkc.jpglink
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
Last played on
GDFR (feat. Sage the Gemini)
Flo Rida
GDFR (feat. Sage the Gemini)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jmds0.jpglink
GDFR (feat. Sage the Gemini)
Last played on
Reverse
Sage the Gemini
Reverse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bxq8j.jpglink
Reverse
Last played on
Reverse
Sage the Gemini
Reverse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reverse
Last played on
Now and Later
Sage the Gemini
Now and Later
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hx5z5.jpglink
Now and Later
Last played on
Do It Like Me (Melé Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
TCTS
Do It Like Me (Melé Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
Do It Like Me (Melé Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
Last played on
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (Danny Howard Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
TCTS
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (Danny Howard Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053yqh7.jpglink
Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) (Danny Howard Remix) (feat. Sage the Gemini & Kelis)
Last played on
Sage the Gemini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist