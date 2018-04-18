Frank LopardoBorn 23 December 1957
Frank Lopardo
1957-12-23
Frank Lopardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Lopardo (born December 23, 1957) is an American operatic tenor who was born in Brentwood, New York. He specialized in the repertoire of Mozart and Rossini early in his career and has since transitioned to the works of Puccini, Verdi, Donizetti, and Bellini.
Frank Lopardo Tracks
La Traviata - Act I
Giuseppe Verdi
Performer
Last played on
L'Italiana in Algeri - Act 1 finale
Gioachino Rossini
Last played on
Don Pasquale - opera buffa in 3 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Performer
Last played on
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts (feat. Georg Solti, Angela Gheorghiu, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Frank Lopardo)
Giuseppe Verdi
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 72 - In memoriam Diana, Princess of Wales (1/7/1961 - 31/8/1997)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehnq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-12T00:15:36
12
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 72 - In memoriam Diana, Princess of Wales (1/7/1961 - 31/8/1997)
Royal Albert Hall
