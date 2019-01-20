Hassan was the first Pakistani to win a Filmfare Award and remains the youngest winner of a Filmfare Award in the category of Best Female Playback Singer to date when she was 15. Hassan is a recipient of the Pride of Performance, Double Platinum Award and Golden Discs Awards.

Nazia Hassan (3 April 1965 – 13 August 2000) was a Pakistani pop singer-songwriter, lawyer and social activist. She started her music career at the age of 10, and became one of the most prominent singers in Pakistan and India. She enjoyed widespread popularity across South and Southeast Asia and has been called the "Queen of Pop" in South Asia. She, along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide. Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts. In the middle of her successful singing career, Hassan earned degrees in economics and law at two prestigious London schools, Richmond, The American International University and the University of London.

Hassan made her singing debut with the 1980 song "Aap Jaisa Koi", which appeared in the Bollywood Indian film Qurbani. Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981), charted in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record up at the time. This was followed by Boom Boom (1982), Young Tarang (1984), and Hotline (1987) which was her last album with Zoheb. Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs. Along with her brother, she also appeared in several television programs. In 1988 she appeared in Sung Sung with music maestro Sohail Rana. They also hosted the first-ever pop-music stage show, Music '89, produced by Shoaib Mansoor. Her success played a key role in shaping both the Pakistani pop and Indi-pop music scenes.