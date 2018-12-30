Deon Jackson (January 26, 1946 – April 18, 2014), was an American soul singer and songwriter.

Jackson was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He performed in vocal groups and as a soloist while he attended Ann Arbor High School, and was signed by producer Ollie McLaughlin while still in school. His first single was his own "You Said You Love Me", followed by "Come Back Home"; both were regional hits in his native Michigan.

Jackson toured heavily on the local club circuit before releasing his next record, 1966's "Love Makes the World Go Round" on Carla Records. The tune became a major pop hit, and a full-length album was released subsequently on Atco Records. Jackson had two more successful singles and recorded until the end of the decade, but then faded from view, living and performing in the Chicago area. He is referred to as a "one hit wonder". This isn't the case in the UK where he is very well known and respected on the underground Northern Soul scene where Deon's records and his unissued recordings are still played to this day to fanatical Soul loving Brits at allnighters across the UK. UK artist Kiki Dee would have a minor US hit in 1971 with her cover of "Love Makes the World Go Round."