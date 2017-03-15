Johannes Cornago
Juan Cornago (Johannes Cornago) (c. 1400 – after 1475) was a Spanish composer in the transition from Ars nova to the Renaissance.
Agnus Dei (Missa de la mapa mundi)
Qu'es mi vida, preguntays
Donde estas que non te veo
