BenzinoBorn 18 July 1965
Benzino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2108a56-8cfe-4930-84c3-0be018e6e7f6
Benzino Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Scott (born July 18, 1965), better known by his stage name Benzino, is an American hip hop media executive and record producer. He was known for appearing on VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and TV One original series The Next :15.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benzino Tracks
Sort by
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
Benzino
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03045h4.jpglink
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
Last played on
Benzino Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist