Denny Laine (born Brian Frederick Hines; 29 October 1944) is an English musician, singer, and songwriter known as a founder of two major British rock bands: The Moody Blues, who he played with from 1964 to 1966, and Paul McCartney and Wings, who he played with from 1971 to 1981. Laine has worked with a variety of artists and groups over a six decade career, and continues to record and perform as a solo artist. In 2018, Laine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Moody Blues.