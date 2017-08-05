Denny LaineBorn 29 October 1944
Denny Laine
1944-10-29
Denny Laine Biography (Wikipedia)
Denny Laine (born Brian Frederick Hines; 29 October 1944) is an English musician, singer, and songwriter known as a founder of two major British rock bands: The Moody Blues, who he played with from 1964 to 1966, and Paul McCartney and Wings, who he played with from 1971 to 1981. Laine has worked with a variety of artists and groups over a six decade career, and continues to record and perform as a solo artist. In 2018, Laine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Moody Blues.
Denny Laine Tracks
Say You Don't Mind
Denny Laine
Say You Don't Mind
Say You Don't Mind
Bluebird
Paul McCartney
Bluebird
Bluebird
Mamunia
Paul McCartney
Mamunia
Mamunia
Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)
Paul McCartney
Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)
Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)
Let Me Roll It
Paul McCartney
Let Me Roll It
Let Me Roll It
Mrs Vandebilt
Paul McCartney
Mrs Vandebilt
Mrs Vandebilt
Jet
Paul McCartney
Jet
Jet
Go Now
Denny Laine
Go Now
Go Now
Catherine's Wheel
Denny Laine
Catherine's Wheel
Catherine's Wheel
