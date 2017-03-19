C. SmithBorn 11 June 1904. Died 15 March 1929
C. Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c205f484-aa74-4aae-8558-33499e688185
C. Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Smith (June 11, 1904 – March 15, 1929), better known as Pinetop Smith or Pine Top Smith, was an American boogie-woogie style blues pianist. His hit tune "Pine Top's Boogie Woogie" featured rhythmic "breaks" that were an essential ingredient of ragtime music, but also a fundamental foreshadowing of rock & roll. The song was also the first known use of the term "boogie woogie" on a record, and cemented that term as the moniker for the genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C. Smith Tracks
Sort by
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie
C. Smith
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie
Last played on
Pine Top's Boogie Woogie
C. Smith
Pine Top's Boogie Woogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pine Top's Boogie Woogie
Last played on
C. Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist