Fidelio Trio Tracks
McNulty
Joe Cutler
McNulty
McNulty
Piano Trio in G Minor Op. 3 Movement 4, Anime
Ernest Chausson
Le piège de Meduse
Erik Satie
Far from the shore
Linda Catlin Smith
Trio in G minor Op.3 for piano and strings - 2nd movement
Ernest Chausson
Prière pour le salut de mon âme (from Messe des Pauvres)
Erik Satie
Piano Trio in D Minor- Allegro ma non troppo
Gabriel Fauré
Up By The Roots - 3rd movement
Piers Hellawell
The Ruins of Detroit (final section)
Gavin Higgins
Piano Trio No 2 (Grazioso)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Trio Two (Your light may go out)
Paul Weir
Trio No. 2 For Piano And Strings
Judith Weir
The Seafarer for voice and piano trio
Fidelio Trio
Ghost Lullaby and Reel from Half Told Tales
Fidelio Trio
Mob of Meerkats (3rd Mvt from Mammals of Southern Africa)
Fidelio Trio
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
Maurice Ravel
Metamorphoses Op 16
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Osbourne: Song of Loss
Fidelio Trio
