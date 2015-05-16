František Ignác TumaCzech baroque composer. Born 2 October 1704. Died 30 January 1774
František Ignác Tuma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1704-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2033934-a7cd-47b1-a93f-4476982c7629
František Ignác Tuma Biography (Wikipedia)
František Ignác Antonín Tůma (Kostelec nad Orlicí, Bohemia, 2 October 1704 – Vienna, 30 January 1774) was an important Czech composer of the Baroque era. Born in Kostelec nad Orlici, Bohemia, he lived the greater part of his life in Vienna, first as director of music for Count Franz Ferdinand Kinsky, later filling a similar office for the widow of Emperor Karl VI. He was an important late-baroque composer, organist, gambist and theorbist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
František Ignác Tuma Tracks
Sort by
Sonata No. 1 for Strings
František Ignác Tuma
Sonata No. 1 for Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata No. 1 for Strings
Last played on
Sonata in A minor
František Ignác Tuma
Sonata in A minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in A minor
Last played on
Sinfonia in B
František Ignác Tuma
Sinfonia in B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia in B
Last played on
Partita in A minor (excerpt)
František Ignác Tuma
Partita in A minor (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Partita in A minor (excerpt)
Last played on
Partita in A minor [2nd movement - Andante] (excerpt)
František Ignác Tuma
Partita in A minor [2nd movement - Andante] (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Partita in A minor [2nd movement - Andante] (excerpt)
Last played on
Back to artist