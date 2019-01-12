The ReverseNorth London based Indie band. Formed 2004
The Reverse
2004
The Reverse Tracks
The Vague Arrangement (BBC Radio London Live Session 12/01/2019)
Nobody Likes you Everybody Hates You (BBC Radio London Live Session 12/01/2019)
Abstract Heart
Abstract Heart
Nothing On Telly
Nothing On Telly
The longest day
The longest day
