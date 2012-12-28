UR@NJapanese singer, currently goes by AiRI
UR@N Biography (Wikipedia)
AiRI (born September 13) is a Japanese singer signed to Lantis. She is best known for performing "Dreamer", the opening theme to the anime Tari Tari, She was previously known under the stage name UR@N. and the song "Dream Scramble", which is used as the opening theme to the anime Keijo.
