Veena SahasrabuddheBorn 14 September 1948. Died 29 June 2016
Veena Sahasrabuddhe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1ffe075-b15d-4816-9013-bbd6de4dae37
Veena Sahasrabuddhe Biography (Wikipedia)
Veena Sahasrabuddhe (14 September 1948 – 29 June 2016) was a leading Indian vocalist and composer of Hindustani classical music from Kanpur. Her singing style had its roots in Gwalior gharana, but it also borrowed from Jaipur and Kirana gharanas. Sahasrabuddhe was known as a singer of khyal and bhajan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Veena Sahasrabuddhe Tracks
Sort by
Vande Ganapatim Isham
Veena Sahasrabuddhe
Vande Ganapatim Isham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vande Ganapatim Isham
Last played on
Siddh Bhajo OmkarAvadho
Veena Sahasrabuddhe
Siddh Bhajo OmkarAvadho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siddh Bhajo OmkarAvadho
Last played on
Veena Sahasrabuddhe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist