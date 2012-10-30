Richard DobsonSinger songwriter. Born 19 March 1942. Died 16 December 2017
Richard Dobson
1942-03-19
Richard Dobson Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard James Joseph Dobson II (March 19, 1942 in Tyler, Texas, U.S.A. – December 16, 2017 in Diessenhofen, Switzerland) was an American singer-songwriter and author. Dobson was part of the outlaw country movement and spent time in the 1970s with Townes Van Zandt, Mickey White, Rex "Wrecks" Bell, Guy Clark, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, and "Skinny" Dennis Sanchez.
Richard Dobson Tracks
Hum Of The Wheels
