David Sancious & ToneFormed August 1974. Disbanded 1978
David Sancious & Tone
1974-08
Tone (also known as David Sancious and Tone) was a jazz-fusion band founded in 1974 by former E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious and drummer Ernest "Boom" Carter. They made half a dozen albums between 1974 and 1980, the first and last of which were billed as Sancious solo projects.
