John BarnesEnglish jazz saxophonist & clarinetist. Born 15 May 1932
John Barnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1fd6785-13fc-4e1e-966a-517accb40a75
John Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
John Barnes (born 15 May 1932) is an English-born jazz saxophonist and clarinetist who played New Orleans-styled jazz in his early career, but later also played saxophones in the mainstream style.
Barnes was born in Manchester. He has worked with many notable artists, including Janet Jackson, Leo Sayer, Humphrey Lyttelton, Alex Welsh, Gerry Mulligan, Alan Elsdon, Spike Robinson, Bobby Wellins and Keith Nichols. In May 1964 after a bad car crash Barnes as a member of Alex Welsh band was replaced by Al Gay until his full rehabilitation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Barnes Tracks
Sort by
Three Lions Of Judah (feat. John Barnes)
Big Narstie
Three Lions Of Judah (feat. John Barnes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Three Lions Of Judah (feat. John Barnes)
Last played on
One Two Button Your Shoe
Alex Welsh
One Two Button Your Shoe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Two Button Your Shoe
Last played on
Back to artist