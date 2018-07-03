John Barnes (born 15 May 1932) is an English-born jazz saxophonist and clarinetist who played New Orleans-styled jazz in his early career, but later also played saxophones in the mainstream style.

Barnes was born in Manchester. He has worked with many notable artists, including Janet Jackson, Leo Sayer, Humphrey Lyttelton, Alex Welsh, Gerry Mulligan, Alan Elsdon, Spike Robinson, Bobby Wellins and Keith Nichols. In May 1964 after a bad car crash Barnes as a member of Alex Welsh band was replaced by Al Gay until his full rehabilitation.