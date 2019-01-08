Emmanuelle HaïmBorn 11 May 1962
Emmanuelle Haïm
Emmanuelle Haïm Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuelle Haïm (born in Paris, France, 11 May 1962) is a French harpsichordist and conductor with a particular interest in early music and Baroque music.
Per abbatter il rigore (Aminta e Fillide)
George Frideric Handel
Per abbatter il rigore (Aminta e Fillide)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Per abbatter il rigore (Aminta e Fillide)
Last played on
Handel: Ariodante, HWV 33, Act 2: "Scherza, infida" (Ariodante)
George Frideric Handel
Handel: Ariodante, HWV 33, Act 2: "Scherza, infida" (Ariodante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Handel: Ariodante, HWV 33, Act 2: "Scherza, infida" (Ariodante)
Last played on
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (from Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (from Messiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (from Messiah)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
'Fu scherzo, fu gioco' (Aminta e Fillide, HWV 83)
George Frideric Handel
'Fu scherzo, fu gioco' (Aminta e Fillide, HWV 83)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
'Fu scherzo, fu gioco' (Aminta e Fillide, HWV 83)
Singer
Last played on
Trio Sonata in B minor, Op.2 No.1
George Frideric Handel
Trio Sonata in B minor, Op.2 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Trio Sonata in B minor, Op.2 No.1
Last played on
"Ah crudele! E pur ten' vai" (Armida)
Georg Frideric Handel, Sabine Devieilhe, Le Concert d’Astrée & Emmanuelle Haïm
"Ah crudele! E pur ten' vai" (Armida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255vz9.jpglink
"Ah crudele! E pur ten' vai" (Armida)
Composer
Last played on
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
Last played on
Fra l'ombre e gl'orrori (Aci, Galatea e Polifemo)
George Frideric Handel
Fra l'ombre e gl'orrori (Aci, Galatea e Polifemo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Fra l'ombre e gl'orrori (Aci, Galatea e Polifemo)
Last played on
L'Orfeo, Act 5: Moresca
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo, Act 5: Moresca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo, Act 5: Moresca
Performer
L'Orfeo, Act 3: Sinfonia
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo, Act 3: Sinfonia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo, Act 3: Sinfonia
Performer
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
L'Orfeo: Act 1: 'Lasciate i monte, lasciate i fonte'
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo: Act 1: 'Lasciate i monte, lasciate i fonte'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo: Act 1: 'Lasciate i monte, lasciate i fonte'
Performer
L'Orfeo: Toccata
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo: Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo: Toccata
Performer
Messiah (Pt 1 Sc 4: There were shepherds...Glory to God)
George Frideric Handel
Messiah (Pt 1 Sc 4: There were shepherds...Glory to God)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah (Pt 1 Sc 4: There were shepherds...Glory to God)
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
Last played on
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno (The Triumph of Time and Disillusion), HWV 46a - Part Two
George Frideric Handel
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno (The Triumph of Time and Disillusion), HWV 46a - Part Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno (The Triumph of Time and Disillusion), HWV 46a - Part Two
Last played on
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Overture)
Last played on
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Act 3: Sinfonia)
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Act 3: Sinfonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Act 3: Sinfonia)
Last played on
For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
Orchestra
Last played on
Magnificat in D Major BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D Major BWV.243
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D Major BWV.243
Orchestra
Last played on
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Orchestra
Last played on
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
George Frideric Handel
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
Last played on
Messiah (Part III: He that dwelleth in heaven...Thou shalt break them)
George Frideric Handel
Messiah (Part III: He that dwelleth in heaven...Thou shalt break them)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah (Part III: He that dwelleth in heaven...Thou shalt break them)
Last played on
V'adoro, pupille (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
V'adoro, pupille (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
V'adoro, pupille (Giulio Cesare)
Last played on
L'Orfeo (Toccata)
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo (Toccata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'Orfeo (Toccata)
Last played on
LOrfeo - A lei voltho il camin...
Claudio Monteverdi
LOrfeo - A lei voltho il camin...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
LOrfeo - A lei voltho il camin...
Last played on
LOrfeo - Tue se morta
Claudio Monteverdi
LOrfeo - Tue se morta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
LOrfeo - Tue se morta
Last played on
Possente Spirto (L'Orfeo)
Claudio Monteverdi
Possente Spirto (L'Orfeo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Possente Spirto (L'Orfeo)
Last played on
Tito Manlio - Sonno, se pur sei sonno
Antonio Vivaldi
Tito Manlio - Sonno, se pur sei sonno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Tito Manlio - Sonno, se pur sei sonno
Il Delirio Amoroso Hwv.99
George Frideric Handel
Il Delirio Amoroso Hwv.99
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il Delirio Amoroso Hwv.99
Platee - Excerpts
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Platee - Excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Platee - Excerpts
Les Indes Galantes - Excerpts
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes Galantes - Excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes Galantes - Excerpts
Dardanus - Suite
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus - Suite
Water Music - Overture
George Frideric Handel
Water Music - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Water Music - Overture
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Concerto grosso in G. Op 6 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto grosso in G. Op 6 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto grosso in G. Op 6 No 1
Scherzi musicali (1632): Ecco di dolci raggi
Claudio Monteverdi
Scherzi musicali (1632): Ecco di dolci raggi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Scherzi musicali (1632): Ecco di dolci raggi
Last played on
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno: Overture
George Frideric Handel
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno: Overture
Last played on
Dido & Aeneas: "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
Henry Purcell
Dido & Aeneas: "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido & Aeneas: "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
Last played on
Da tempeste il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Da tempeste il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Da tempeste il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
Last played on
I know that my Redeemer liveth from the Messiah
George Frideric Handel
I know that my Redeemer liveth from the Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
I know that my Redeemer liveth from the Messiah
Last played on
Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno, HWV 46a; Sonata - 'Taci, qual suono ascol
George Frideric Handel
Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno, HWV 46a; Sonata - 'Taci, qual suono ascol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno, HWV 46a; Sonata - 'Taci, qual suono ascol
Last played on
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
Last played on
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
Last played on
Proms 2008: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-31T17:47:04
31
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
