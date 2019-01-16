Simon Park Orchestra
Simon Park Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Simon Park Orchestra is a group which is most notable for producing the instrumental "Eye Level", the theme tune for the television series Van der Valk composed by Jan Stoeckart which spent four weeks at the number one position in the UK Singles Chart in September 1973. Simon Park was born in March 1946 in Market Harborough, England. He studied at Worcester College, Oxford where he gained a Bachelor of Arts in music.
Simon Park Orchestra Tracks
Eye Level
Simon Park Orchestra
Eye Level
Eye Level
Up To Date
Simon Park Orchestra
Up To Date
Up To Date
