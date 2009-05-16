The Myddle Class was an American garage rock band from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey who were active in the 1960s. Signed to Tomorrow Records which was owned by songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King, they were one of the most popular live acts in the New Jersey/New York region during the 1960s and released several singles, enjoying hits in various local markets such as in Albany. In the late 1960s band members became involved in college and other musical projects. Band member Charles Larkey, who joined the Fugs in late 1967, later married Carole King, following her divorce from Goffin, and played bass on some of her recordings in the 1970s. The Myddle Class intended to record an album in 1969, but was thwarted due to the murder of guitarist Rick Philp. The band broke up shortly thereafter. Singer Dave Palmer later joined Steely Dan in the 1970s and sang on Carole King's hit "Jazzman".