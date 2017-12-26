John Mason NealeBorn 24 January 1818. Died 6 August 1866
John Mason Neale
1818-01-24
John Mason Neale Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mason Neale (24 January 1818 – 6 August 1866) was an Anglican priest, scholar and hymnwriter.
John Mason Neale Tracks
Good King Wenceslas
Traditional Carol, John Mason Neale, Ian Giles, Giles Lewin & Spiers and Boden Duo
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
