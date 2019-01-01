InsomniumFinnish melodic death metal band. Formed 1997
Insomnium
1997
Insomnium Biography (Wikipedia)
Insomnium is a melodic death metal band from Joensuu, Finland. The sound and lyrical themes of their music portray darkness, sorrow, loss, pain, and nature. Although they are primarily a melodic death metal band, their tracks could be seen as reminiscent of doom metal and progressive metal.
Insomnium Tracks
Insomnium Links
Similar Artists
