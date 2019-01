André Vida (born 1974) is Hungarian-American saxophonist, lyricist, avant-garde musician and experimental composer based in Berlin. Vida has been on the forefront of several major developments in experimental music, including his membership in Anthony Braxton’s original Ghost Trance Ensemble, as founding member of New York collective the CTIA, performances with The Tower Recordings and subsequent ‘freak folk’ groups.

