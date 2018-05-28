Bernard Freeman (born March 19, 1973), is an American rapper better known by his stage name Bun B. He is best known as one half of the southern rap duo UGK (UnderGround Kingz), a group he formed in 1987 alongside Pimp C. Aside from his work with UGK, Bun B has released four solo albums, including 2010's Trill OG, which received the rare 5 mic rating from The Source.

He is also a guest lecturer at Rice University, located in Houston, Texas.