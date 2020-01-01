Dill JonesBorn 19 August 1923. Died 22 June 1984
Dill Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1ed411f-e439-4534-a9c2-4117b80abfba
Dill Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Dillwyn Owen Paton "Dill" Jones (19 August 1923 – 22 June 1984), was a Welsh jazz stride pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dill Jones Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist