1953-06-15
Raphael Wallfisch (born 15 June 1953, London) is an English cellist.
String Sextet in D minor
Alexander Borodin
String Sextet in D minor
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, (3rd mvt)
2 Elegiac melodies Op.34 (The last spring)
Edvard Grieg
2 Elegiac melodies Op.34 (The last spring)
I'll bid my heart be still
Rebecca Clarke
I'll bid my heart be still
Sonata for Cello & Piano (Impetuoso)
Rebecca Clarke
Sonata for Cello & Piano (Impetuoso)
Performer
Cello Concerto - 2nd mvt: Adagio
Ernest John Moeran
Cello Concerto - 2nd mvt: Adagio
Kiss on Wood
James MacMillan
Kiss on Wood
Performer
String Sextet
Alexander Borodin
String Sextet
Andante Cantabile
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Andante Cantabile
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 119 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 119 (2nd mvt)
I Grieve (from Elizabeth)
Martin Yates
I Grieve (from Elizabeth)
Narrator
Suite "Veris Gratia" op 9. Movts iii and iv
Kenneth Leighton
Suite "Veris Gratia" op 9. Movts iii and iv
Suite française for cello and piano
Francis Poulenc
Suite française for cello and piano
Performer
Cello sonata (1st mvt)
Ernest Bloch
Cello sonata (1st mvt)
Kaddisch (Deux mélodies hébraïques)
Maurice Ravel
Kaddisch (Deux mélodies hébraïques)
Chant du Menestrel
Alexander Glazunov
Chant du Menestrel
Voice in the wilderness - symphonic poem for orchestra and obbligato cello
Ernest Bloch
Voice in the wilderness - symphonic poem for orchestra and obbligato cello
Five Melodies arr for cello, Op 53a (No 1)
Sergei Prokofiev
Five Melodies arr for cello, Op 53a (No 1)
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, Wq 172 (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, Wq 172 (3rd mvt)
Cello Concerto in F
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Cello Concerto in F
Orchestra
3 Romances, Op 94
Robert Schumann
3 Romances, Op 94
Sonata for solo cello, Op 72: III. Allegro
Mieczysław Weinberg
Sonata for solo cello, Op 72: III. Allegro
Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op 102 for cello: I. Mit Humor 'Vanitas vanitatum'
Robert Schumann
Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op 102 for cello: I. Mit Humor 'Vanitas vanitatum'
Cello Sonata
Rebecca Clarke
Cello Sonata
Rhapsody for cello and piano
Rebecca Clarke
Rhapsody for cello and piano
Elegy
Bernard van Dieren
Elegy
From Jewish Life (1925): I. Prayer. II. Supplication. III. Jewish Song
Ernest Bloch
From Jewish Life (1925): I. Prayer. II. Supplication. III. Jewish Song
Waltz (The Tale of the Stone Flower)
Sergei Prokofiev
Waltz (The Tale of the Stone Flower)
Performer
Four Pieces, Op 78 (Religioso)
Jean Sibelius
Four Pieces, Op 78 (Religioso)
Performer
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85; 1st movement
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85; 1st movement
Conductor
Irish Rhapsody No 3 in D major
Charles Villiers Stanford
Irish Rhapsody No 3 in D major
Elizabeth (I Grieve)
Martin Yates, David Kemper & Raphael Wallfisch
Elizabeth (I Grieve)
Composer
Elizabeth (Praised Be)
Martin Yates, David Kemper & Raphael Wallfisch
Elizabeth (Praised Be)
Composer
Adagio con variazioni
Ottorino Respighi
Adagio con variazioni
Amazing Grace
G4
Amazing Grace
Bransle de Bourgogne (Suite française)
Francis Poulenc
Bransle de Bourgogne (Suite française)
Performer
Viola Concerto (3rd mvt)
Raphael Wallfisch
Viola Concerto (3rd mvt)
Cyril Scott Cello Concerto
Cyril Scott
Cyril Scott Cello Concerto
Conductor
Past BBC Events
English Music Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eccbp6
Dorchester Abbey
2015-05-22T17:22:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02q6g72.jpg
22
May
2015
English Music Festival
19:30
Dorchester Abbey
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Discovering Music - Hans Gal at City Halls
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2dmxj
City Halls
2015-01-14T17:22:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022fndq.jpg
14
Jan
2015
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Discovering Music - Hans Gal at City Halls
14:00
City Halls
Proms 2013: Prom 16: Elgar, Bantock, Walton & Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-24T17:22:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016hphh.jpg
24
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 16: Elgar, Bantock, Walton & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 11
Proms 2001: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
28 Jul 2001
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-28T17:22:38
28
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 22
Proms 1999: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
2 Aug 1999
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-02T17:22:38
2
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
