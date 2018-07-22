Minus the BearFormed 2001
Minus the Bear
2001
Minus the Bear was an American indie rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 2001, and comprising current and former members of Botch, Kill Sadie, and Sharks Keep Moving. Their sound has been described as "Pele-esque guitar-taps and electronics with sophisticated time signature composition."
Minus the Bear has released six albums and four EPs. The band consists of Jake Snider (vocals, guitar), Dave Knudson (guitar), Cory Murchy (bass guitar), and Alex Rose (synthesizers, vocals). On July 17, 2018, the band announced their retirement and accompanying farewell tour. Their final live performance was December 16, 2018 at The Showbox in Seattle.
