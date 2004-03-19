Slow Roosevelt (1996-2004) was one of the premier hard rock acts in the famous Deep Ellum music during its peak from 1999-2004. Although other bands in that genre were on the scene (e.g., Drowning Pool and Jibe), Slow Roosevelt was the band that started it all for hard rock during that time.[citation needed] Considered the Grandfathers of modern Dallas metal, the band accomplished many successes such as a nationally released album through Reality Records/Sony Entertainment and a music video that premiered on VH1. Although their fans rarely described them as "metal" the Dallas Observer awarded them best metal act several years running.

Most notable for the band was their live shows at famous Dallas venues like Trees and Curtain Club. These shows were described as energetic and polished. Several shows were accompanied by added extras such as a suspension artist who would swing above the band and crowd while suspended by meathooks through their flesh. Also of note was the show opening for Kid Rock and Drowning Pool at the Smirnoff Center in Texas. Their last show was March 19, 2004 at the Curtain Club.