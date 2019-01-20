Plamena Mangova (born in Pleven, 1980) is a Bulgarian pianist.

At 18 she was awarded the XIV Paloma O'Shea Santander International Piano Competition's 3rd prize. Nine years later she took part at the XVI Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition, where she was second to Anna Vinnitskaya.

She has been active as a concert pianist at an international level since 2000, when she debuted at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet. Her first CD, a Dmitri Shostakovich monographic, was awarded a Diapason d'Or. As a chamber musician she has recorded Sergey Prokofiev's complete works for violin and piano, plus Shostakovich's Piano Quintet, featured in the aforementioned recording.

Recording of Beethoven's Appassionata were used in Fargo, Season 3: https://www.tunefind.com/artist/plamena-mangova