Maldwyn Davies
Maldwyn Davies Tracks
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Every valley shall be exalted (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
Faery Chorus (The Immortal Hour)
Rutland Boughton
Last played on
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Sanctus - Benedictus - Agnus Dei - Dona nobis pacem, from the Nelson Mass Hob. X (feat. David Wilson‐Johnson, Trevor Pinnock, Carolyn Watkinson, The English Concert, Felicity Lott & Maldwyn Davies)
Joseph Haydn
Playlists featuring Maldwyn Davies
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-11T17:38:40
11
Aug
1991
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-21T17:38:40
21
Aug
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-29T17:38:40
29
Jul
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-15T17:38:40
15
Sep
1984
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-15T17:38:40
15
Aug
1981
Royal Albert Hall
