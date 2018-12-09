Kathy KosinsBorn 15 February 1954
Kathy Kosins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1dde97c-8706-4137-9688-f63a60465bb7
Kathy Kosins Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathy Ann Kosins is an American singer specializing in jazz and R&B; she is also an ASCAP award-winning songwriter and modern abstractionist painter. Kosins has recorded several CDs under her own name and was first known as a singer of soul, rock, and pop having worked extensively with the bands Was (Not Was), Slingshot and recording artist Michael Henderson. In more recent years, she has become an internationally known jazz singer; as a multi-media artist she also incorporates her painting into those live presentations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kathy Kosins Tracks
Sort by
Can We Pretend (Laid Back Mix)
Kathy Kosins
Can We Pretend (Laid Back Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can We Pretend (Laid Back Mix)
Last played on
A to B
Kathy Kosins
A to B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A to B
Last played on
Don't Get Me Started
Kathy Kosins
Don't Get Me Started
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Get Me Started
Last played on
If Love Could Talk
Kathy Kosins
If Love Could Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Love Could Talk
Last played on
The Downtown Lights
Kathy Kosins
The Downtown Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Downtown Lights
Last played on
Can We Pretend (Brian Power Mix)
Kathy Kosins
Can We Pretend (Brian Power Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can We Pretend (Brian Power Mix)
Last played on
Can We Pretend
Kathy Kosins
Can We Pretend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can We Pretend
Last played on
Voodoo
Kathy Kosins
Voodoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voodoo
Last played on
Uncovered Soul (Soulpersona Raregroove Remix)
Kathy Kosins
Uncovered Soul (Soulpersona Raregroove Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncovered Soul
Kathy Kosins
Uncovered Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncovered Soul
Last played on
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
Kathy Kosins
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could You Be Me? (Theo's Ss Translation)
Last played on
Back to artist