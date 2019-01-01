The Procussions are an American hip hop group based in Los Angeles, California, consisting of rapper Mr. J. Medeiros and rapper-producer Stro Elliot (Stro the 89th Key) and rapper Resonant. Known for their eclectic production, socially conscious lyricism, and dynamic live show, the group recorded two albums – one with the reborn Rawkus Records – and an EP before disbanding in 2008 to pursue solo efforts. The group reformed in 2012, funding a new recording via Indiegogo. The resulting self-titled album was released on September 24, 2013.