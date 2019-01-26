YesBritish progressive rock band. Formed 1968
Yes Biography (Wikipedia)
Yes are an English progressive rock band formed in London in 1968 by singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye, and drummer Bill Bruford. The band has undergone numerous formations throughout its history; nineteen musicians have been full-time members. Since June 2015, it has consisted of guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, and bassist Billy Sherwood, with no remaining founding members. Yes have explored several musical styles over the years, and are most notably regarded as progressive rock pioneers.
Yes began in 1968, performing original songs and rearranged covers of rock, pop, blues and jazz songs, as evident on their first two albums. A change of direction in 1970 led to a series of successful progressive rock albums until their disbanding in 1981, their most successful being The Yes Album (1971), Fragile (1971) and Close to the Edge (1972). Yes toured as a major rock act that earned the band a reputation for their elaborate stage sets, light displays, and album covers designed by Roger Dean. The success of "Roundabout", the single from Fragile, cemented their popularity across the decade and beyond.
- Jon Anderson - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0489961.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0489961.jpg2016-09-18T17:25:00.000ZJohnnie spoke to front man of British band Yes about his inspirations and pie fightshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048997h
Jon Anderson - My 70s
- ‘I saw Chris in my sleep when he passed away, it was the most extraordinary moment’ - Jon Anderson on former Yes bandmatehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046f2b8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046f2b8.jpg2016-09-01T12:00:00.000ZThe rock legend talks about his relationship with Chris Squire, the Prog Awards, and discusses his new band ARW with Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046j5z3
‘I saw Chris in my sleep when he passed away, it was the most extraordinary moment’ - Jon Anderson on former Yes bandmate
Yes Tracks
Wonderous Stories
Owner Of A Lonely Heart
Sweet Dreams
I Get Up I Get Down
Run with the fox
Hold On
