Relish are a Northern Irish rock band composed of brothers Ken (vocals and guitar) and Carl (drums, keyboards and vocals) Papenfus, and until 2013 Darren Campbell (bass and vocals). They have released three albums: 2001's "Wildflowers" (Platinum), "Karma Calling" (Gold) in 2003 (both of these were on the EMI Ireland label), and "Connected" in 2011. "Wildflowers | Karma Calling was released as a double album package by Universal Records (Ireland) in 2015.

The band are perhaps best known for the songs "Rainbow Zephyr" and "You I'm Thinking Of", from their debut album, "Wildflowers". The former (a big Irish radio hit in its own right) was covered by Westlife with slightly changed lyrics and released as a single "Hey Whatever", which went on to become an international hit.

Relish were fully formed by the mid 1990s when bass player Darren Campbell teamed up with the brothers. The band signed to EMI in 1998 and immediately caught the attention of famed producer John Leckie (The Stone Roses, Radiohead).