Jon and The Nightriders were an American surf music band known for Instrumental rock: Surf music's "2nd Wave" began in 1979 with the release of the first Jon & the Nightriders record.

The band was formed in 1979 by John Blair. Original members of the band included Dusty Watson, and Greg Eckler (who is credited with starting Psalm 150 (band) in 1974).

Punk rock band Jughead's Revenge included "Rumble at Waikiki" by Jon and the Nightriders in their setlists. Their songs have reappeared on Surf II "Fuel Injected" - Jon & the Nightriders; "Surf Jam" - Jon & the Nightriders.