ThalassaESC 1998 for Greece. Formed 1998. Disbanded 1998
Thalassa
1998
Thalassa Biography (Wikipedia)
Thalassa represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 1998. They performed the song "Mia Krifi Evesthisia".
