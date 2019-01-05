San Ul LimFormed 1977. Disbanded 2008
San Ul Lim
1977
San Ul Lim Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanulrim (Hangul: 산울림), also spelled Sanullim, was a South Korean rock band that debuted in 1977. They are considered to be one of South Korea's most influential rock groups. The band consisted of brothers Kim Chang-wan, Kim Chang-hoon, and Kim Chang-ik.
San Ul Lim Tracks
?? ??
Frustration
EoDdeokHae
NoRae BulLeoYo
EoNeu Nal PiEotNe
Nae MaEumE JuDanEul GgalGo
Blue Porcelain
