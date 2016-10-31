Giacomo Lauri-VolpiBorn 11 December 1892. Died 17 March 1979
Giacomo Lauri-Volpi
1892-12-11
Giacomo Lauri-Volpi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giacomo Lauri-Volpi (11 December 1892 – 17 March 1979) was an Italian tenor with a lyric-dramatic voice of exceptional range and technical facility. He performed throughout Europe and the Americas in a top-class career that spanned 40 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giacomo Lauri-Volpi Tracks
Il Guarani - Act 1, dueto: 'Sento una forza indomita'
Antônio Carlos Gomes
Il Guarani - Act 1, dueto: 'Sento una forza indomita'
Il Guarani - Act 1, dueto: 'Sento una forza indomita'
