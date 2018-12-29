Joan RodgersSoprano. Born 4 November 1956
Joan Rodgers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm6l.jpg
1956-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1ccef6f-8de2-4024-ac04-33b3d97b5102
Joan Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Rodgers C.B.E. (Cleator Moor, 1956) is an English operatic soprano. She was married to the conductor Paul Daniel.
Joan Rodgers Tracks
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
Jonathan Dove
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
None but the Lonely Heart
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
None but the Lonely Heart
How beautiful it is (from The Turn of the Screw)
Benjamin Britten
How beautiful it is (from The Turn of the Screw)
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
Cradle Song
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cradle Song
6 Romances, Op 25 (Kanareyka - The Canary)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
6 Romances, Op 25 (Kanareyka - The Canary)
Lullaby in a storm, Op.54 No.10
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Lullaby in a storm, Op.54 No.10
Te Deum in C major
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major
Là ci darem la mano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Là ci darem la mano
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Jonathan Dove
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
A sea symphony - songs for all seas, all ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A sea symphony - songs for all seas, all ships
Orchestra
Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum
Night Op 44 No 1A
Anton Rubinstein
Night Op 44 No 1A
The Singer Op 36 No 7
Anton Rubinstein
The Singer Op 36 No 7
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Jonathan Dove
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Briseis, Ou Les Amants De Corinthe
Emmanuel Chabrier
Briseis, Ou Les Amants De Corinthe
Orchestra
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Jan Latham-Koenig
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Hymnus Paradisi: V. I Heard a Voice from Heaven
Herbert Howells
Hymnus Paradisi: V. I Heard a Voice from Heaven
About real tenderness from Five Poems of Anna Akhmatova
Sergei Prokofiev
About real tenderness from Five Poems of Anna Akhmatova
A Dream
Sergei Rachmaninov
A Dream
Was I not a little blade of grass
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Was I not a little blade of grass
Die Kartenlegerin
Joan Rodgers
Die Kartenlegerin
Poyekhal na palochke (On the hobby-horse)from Destskaya (The Nursery) (feat. Roger Vignoles & Joan Rodgers)
Modest Mussorgsky
Poyekhal na palochke (On the hobby-horse)from Destskaya (The Nursery) (feat. Roger Vignoles & Joan Rodgers)
The Turn of The Screw, Act 1, Variation 5, Scene 6 "The Lesson" (feat. Daniel Harding, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers)
Benjamin Britten
The Turn of The Screw, Act 1, Variation 5, Scene 6 "The Lesson" (feat. Daniel Harding, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers)
Noch' [Night] for voice and piano
Modest Mussorgsky
Noch' [Night] for voice and piano
Italian Songbook (excerpts)
Wolf
Italian Songbook (excerpts)
Composer
Als Luise die Briefe K.520 for voice and piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Als Luise die Briefe K.520 for voice and piano
The Turn of the Screw (Act 2 excerpt)
Caroline Wise, Vivian Tierney, Benjamin Britten, Ian Bostridge, Joan Rodgers, Julian Leang, Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Daniel Harding
The Turn of the Screw (Act 2 excerpt)
Performer
St Magnus International Festival: Ives, Ravel & Shostakovich
St Magnus Cathedral
2014-06-25T18:13:15
25
Jun
2014
19:30
St Magnus Cathedral
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Open Rehearsal with the BBC SSO
City Halls
2014-06-18T18:13:15
18
Jun
2014
15:15
City Halls
Proms 2007: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-27T18:13:15
27
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
2001-09-10T18:13:15
10
Sep
2001
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Proms Chamber Music 08
Victoria & Albert Museum
2000-09-04T18:13:15
4
Sep
2000
Victoria & Albert Museum
