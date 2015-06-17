Ottokar NováčekBorn 13 May 1866. Died 3 February 1900
Ottokar Nováček
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1866-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1c9bbc7-2e96-4ec8-996c-6d11a2f88cc3
Ottokar Nováček Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottokar Nováček (Czech: Otakar Evžen Nováček, German: Ottokar Eugen Nováček, Hungarian: Nováček Ottokár Jenő, Serbian: Otokar Novaček / Отокар Новачек; May 13, 1866, Fehértemplom [hu], Fehértemplom Dist., Temes, Royal Hungary, Imp.-R. Austria – February 3, 1900, New York City) was an Austro-Hungarian violinist and composer of Czech descent and is perhaps best known for his work Perpetuum Mobile (Perpetual Motion), written in 1895.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ottokar Nováček Tracks
Sort by
Moto perpetuo
Ottokar Nováček
Moto perpetuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moto perpetuo
Last played on
Perpetuum Mobile (orig. for violin and orchestra)
Moshe Hammer
Perpetuum Mobile (orig. for violin and orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03x2jnk.jpglink
Perpetuum Mobile (orig. for violin and orchestra)
Last played on
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
Sinfonia of London
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
Last played on
Perpetuum Mobile
Ottokar Nováček
Perpetuum Mobile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perpetuum Mobile
Last played on
Ottokar Nováček Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist