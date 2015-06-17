Ottokar Nováček (Czech: Otakar Evžen Nováček, German: Ottokar Eugen Nováček, Hungarian: Nováček Ottokár Jenő, Serbian: Otokar Novaček / Отокар Новачек; May 13, 1866, Fehértemplom [hu], Fehértemplom Dist., Temes, Royal Hungary, Imp.-R. Austria – February 3, 1900, New York City) was an Austro-Hungarian violinist and composer of Czech descent and is perhaps best known for his work Perpetuum Mobile (Perpetual Motion), written in 1895.